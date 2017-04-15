Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Leaves Saturday with apparent injury

Odorizzi left Saturday's game in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent injury, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.

He threw two practice pitches and was removed before facing a hitter in the second inning, getting replaced by Erasmo Ramirez. His status will be updated when the Rays specify the nature of the injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories