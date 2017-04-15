Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Leaves with hamstring tightness

Odorizzi left Saturday's game with left hamstring tightness, 620 WDAE's Steve Carney reports.

He seemed to grab his leg before exiting in the bottom of the second inning against the Red Sox, so this injury makes sense. Thankfully it is not an arm injury, but Odorizzi should still be considered questionable to make his next start. He gave up one hit in a scoreless first inning and was relieved by Erasmo Ramirez.