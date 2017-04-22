Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Nearing return after successful bullpen Saturday
Odorizzi (hamstring) threw a bullpen session and took part in some running drills Saturday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It appears that Odorizzi cleared a major hurdle Saturday as he threw a 36-pitch bullpen without incident and his hamstring held up to the increased activity. Odorizzi is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday in Baltimore, which lines up with when Alex Cobb is set to start. If Odorizzi does come off the DL on Wednesday, he very well could be a candidate to start that night if Tampa opts to push Cobb back a day.
