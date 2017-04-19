Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Plays catch Wednesday

Odorizzi (hamstring) played catch on flat ground Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Odorizzi left his start Saturday with hamstring tightness, and the Rays hope he misses just two starts. The 27-year-old allowed six runs in 13 innings over three starts to begin the season. Erasmo Ramirez will take his place in the rotation in the meantime.

