Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Set for simulated innings Friday

Odorizzi (hamstring) is scheduled to throw four innings of a simulated game Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Odorizzi is nearing a return to the Rays after tossing a 36-pitch bullpen Saturday without any issues. He'll get up and down four times in his next session to simulate a game and, if all goes well, it's looking like he could return to the lineup for next Monday's matchup against the Marlins.