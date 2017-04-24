Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Set for simulated innings Friday
Odorizzi (hamstring) is scheduled to throw four innings of a simulated game Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Odorizzi is nearing a return to the Rays after tossing a 36-pitch bullpen Saturday without any issues. He'll get up and down four times in his next session to simulate a game and, if all goes well, it's looking like he could return to the lineup for next Monday's matchup against the Marlins.
