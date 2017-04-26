Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Set to start Monday vs. Marlins

Odorizzi (hamstring) will return to the rotation Monday against the Marlins, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.

Wednesday's simulated game went well, which was the final test for Odorizzi before he returned to the rotation. He has a 4.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 13 innings this season. Look for him to be activated Monday morning in advance of the start.