Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Slated for bullpen session Saturday
Odorizzi (hamstring) is expected to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander seems to be progressing nicely after leaving his April 15 start with hamstring tightness. It's unclear when Odorizzi will be ready to face hitters again, but more details should emerge after he completes Saturday's session.
