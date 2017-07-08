Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Tagged by BoSox on Friday

Osorizzi (5-4) coughed up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander remains mired in a rut, allowing at least three runs in seven straight starts with a 6.69 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 31:16 K:BB and 2.8 HR/9 in 35 innings over that stretch. Odorizzi will take a 4.63 ERA into the second half, with his next start coming next Friday on the road against the Angels.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast