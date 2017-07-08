Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Tagged by BoSox on Friday

Osorizzi (5-4) coughed up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander remains mired in a rut, allowing at least three runs in seven straight starts with a 6.69 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 31:16 K:BB and 2.8 HR/9 in 35 innings over that stretch. Odorizzi will take a 4.63 ERA into the second half, with his next start coming next Friday on the road against the Angels.