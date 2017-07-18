Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Twirls impressive outing Monday

Odorizzi (6-4) allowed one run on just one hit and two walks over seven innings in Monday's win over the Athletics. He struck out five.

In what was his best performance of the season, Odorizzi's sole mistake came on a fourth inning home run by Khris Davis. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance by the 27-year-old, who had given up seven runs over 4.1 innings last time out against the Red Sox. The veteran hurler will look replicate his success during his upcoming scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers.