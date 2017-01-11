Coats was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Wednesday.

Entering his age-27 season, the only appealing thing about Coats is his ability to hit southpaws. Unfortunately, the Rays' outfield situation is even more crowded than it was at the start of the day, as they also traded for Mallex Smith on Wednesday. Coats may need an injury ahead of him to make the 25-man roster out of spring training.