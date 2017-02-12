Walters agreed to a minor league deal with the Rays on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walters had spent the past seven years of his professional career climbing the minor league ranks within the Mets' organization. He posted 5.89 ERA over 56 games with Triple-A Las Vegas last season and will look to put together a solid spring training performance with the hopes of cracking a major league roster for the first time in his career.