Sucre (wrist) is batting eighth and starting at catcher for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre was hit in the right wrist by a deflected ball Sunday, but further evaluations indicated it wasn't enough to miss any extensive time, so he'll draw the start in the series finale. The 29-year-old has seen plenty of opportunities as the starting backstop this year, turning in a .257 batting average to go along with 20 RBI. However, Sucre could see his playing time reduced in the second half of the season as counterpart Wilson Ramos continues to increase his workload.