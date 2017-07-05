Rays' Jesus Sucre: Back in action Wednesday
Sucre (wrist) is batting eighth and starting at catcher for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sucre was hit in the right wrist by a deflected ball Sunday, but further evaluations indicated it wasn't enough to miss any extensive time, so he'll draw the start in the series finale. The 29-year-old has seen plenty of opportunities as the starting backstop this year, turning in a .257 batting average to go along with 20 RBI. However, Sucre could see his playing time reduced in the second half of the season as counterpart Wilson Ramos continues to increase his workload.
More News
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...