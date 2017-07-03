Rays' Jesus Sucre: Headed for further tests on wrist
Sucre, who was hit in the right wrist by a deflected ball Sunday, will under go CT scans Monday after initial X-rays were inconclusive, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "The X-rays don't look that bad," he said. "I just hope everything is okay."
The 29-year-old's injury was somewhat of a freak occurrence, as the ball first made contact with the Orioles' Ruben Tejeda before reaching Sucre's wrist. If the veteran backstop is forced to miss any time, Curt Casali could be called up from Triple-A Durham in his stead.
