Sucre went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

The Rays reserve backstop has made good use of his sporadic starts, contributing hits in four the six he's seen thus far. They've nearly all been timely as well, as Sucre has five RBI on five overall hits in his 20 at-bats this season. Already lauded for his defensive skills, the 28-year-old could potentially eat into Derek Norris' playing time if the latter is unable to snap out of the offensive doldrums he's found himself in over his first 55 plate appearances (.173/.200/.192 with one extra-base hit and no homers).