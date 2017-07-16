Rays' Jesus Sucre: Plates a pair in Saturday's win
Sucre went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring groundout and a single in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
The veteran backstop continues to provide solid offense in his occasional starts, and he's now hit safely in four of his last six contests. Sucre will operate behind the dish again Sunday in place of Wilson Ramos (hamstring), and could be in line for several more starts if the latter's problem lingers.
