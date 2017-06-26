Sucre went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

The veteran backstop is now the primary backup at catcher with Derek Norris having been designated for assignment Saturday. Sucre is known for his outstanding defensive work behind the dish, although he's also generating serviceable offense this season -- a .245 average, three doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI over 101 plate appearances. Wilson Ramos made his season debut on Saturday after offseason knee surgery, but the Rays' current aversion to deploying him in back-to-back games figures to afford Sucre a steady dose of starts for the foreseeable future.