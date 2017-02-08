Sucre was traded to the Rays on Wednesday in exchanged for cash or a player to be named later.

The backstop was outrighted by the Mariners earlier in the month, but Seattle managed to find their favorite trade partner willing to make a deal once again. He still won't be on the 40-man roster even after the organization change, and especially with Wilson Ramos (knee) in tow, Sucre will likely be relegated to an organizational depth role unless the injury bug bites those ahead of him in the catching pecking order.