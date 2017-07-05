Sucre's right wrist, which was hit by a deflected pitch Sunday, improved overnight to the extent that he didn't need a planned CT scan Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre has been termed "good to go", meaning that he should be available without limitations the next time the Rays want to give Wilson Ramos a day off from catching duties. The veteran backstop didn't take the full brunt of the pitch that caused his injury, as the ball hit the Orioles' Ruben Tejeda first. That likely played a large part in the rather rapid recovery, which eliminates the need for the Rays to call up Curt Casali from Triple-A Durham.