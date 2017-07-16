Venters worked a scoreless eighth inning in High-A Charlotte's 4-3 win over Fort Myers on Friday, striking out one and walking one.

The 32-year-old is in the midst of attempting a comeback from his fourth torn elbow ligament, and he looked impressive in five outings with the Gulf Coast League Rays before Friday as well. Venters has now fired six scoreless innings across six appearances, allowing just four hits and two walks while notching seven strikeouts. If his rehab continues without setbacks, it's conceivable Venters could ascend to the big-league club at some point in August.