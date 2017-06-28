Rays' Jose Alvarado: Sent to Triple-A
Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.
Alvarado has made 21 appearances out of the Rays' bullpen this season but is currently sitting on an unsightly 5.89 ERA. He'll be sent to Triple-A Durham to work on his form with the hopes of rejoining the major-league club at a later date.
