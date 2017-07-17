De Leon (back) could begin pitching with the Gulf Coast League Rays this week and eventually move his rehab to High-A Charlotte and Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since June 8, but it appears his return to game action is imminent. De Leon has compiled a 1-2 record, 4.87 ERA, .244 BAA, 1.33 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings in five appearances with High-A Charlotte and Triple-A Durham this season.