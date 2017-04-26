De Leon (forearm) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

De Leon appears to be getting closer to game action at Triple-A Durham, where he'll look to build on an impressive season at the same level in 2016 with Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization. The right-hander generated a 2.61 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 16 starts, along with a sparkling 7-1 record and 111:20 K:BB.