Rays' Jose De Leon: Throws live batting practice Tuesday
De Leon (forearm) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
De Leon appears to be getting closer to game action at Triple-A Durham, where he'll look to build on an impressive season at the same level in 2016 with Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization. The right-hander generated a 2.61 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 16 starts, along with a sparkling 7-1 record and 111:20 K:BB.
