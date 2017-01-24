De Leon was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

This is a nice get for the Rays, as De Leon is regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The young righty did struggle in his four starts with the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 6.35 ERA and 15:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He may begin the season in the minor leagues, but is likely to make his way to the big league club sometime during 2017.