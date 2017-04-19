Rays' Jumbo Diaz: Dominant one-inning outing Tuesday
Diaz pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers and recorded a strikeout.
The veteran righty now has three straight scoreless outings and has accomplished the feat in seven of his eight trips to the mound overall. Diaz needed only 15 pitches, 10 of which he threw for strikes, to dispose of Jose Iglesias, Ian Kinsler and Nick Castellanos. Factoring in Tuesday's performance, the 33-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over his first 7.1 innings.
