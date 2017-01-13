Kiermaier agreed to a one-year, $2.975 million contract with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

A wrist injury cost Kiermaier a significant chunk of the season, but he finished strong with an .874 OPS, five homers and eight steals over the final month, bringing his totals to 12 homers and 21 steals for the year. He served as the Rays' primary No. 2 hitter down the stretch. His Gold Glove defense should keep him on the field close to every day to begin 2017.