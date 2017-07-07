Kiermaier (hip) took a few swings and began playing catch for the first time since landing on the disabled list prior to Friday's game with the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Just a day after losing the crutches, Kiermaier was able to toss the ball around and take dry swings as he begins the lengthy road back from a fractured hip. This news shows that the outfielder is making good progress, but there has yet to be a structured timetable for Kiermaier's return.