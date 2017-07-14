Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Clearance for baseball activities imminent
Kiermaier (hip) should be cleared for baseball activities when the Rays return from their current road trip on July 21, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash, who commented that his rehabbing outfielder is currently "jumping around and moving pretty good", mentioned that Kiermaier should be ready to rejoin the team on or shortly after Aug. 9, which is the date he's eligible to come off the disabled list. Kiermaier has slashed .258/.329/.408 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 62 games this season, and had hit .364 over his first 22 plate appearances of June prior to being sidelined.
