Kiermaier confirmed in a recent radio interview that he's being considered for a move to the leadoff spot in 2017, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old's 80.0 percent contact rate and 9.9 percent walk rate are adequate for a spot at the top of the order, but his career OBP of .313 leaves plenty to be desired with respect to a table-setting role. However, Kiermaier also brings a strong stolen-base profile, having swiped 44 bags in 56 attempts through his first three major league seasons. He did slash a solid .278/.356/.434 with eight doubles, a triple, seven homers, 19 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 198 at-bats out of the two-hole in 2016, providing some reason for optimism with respect to his prospects as a potential leadoff hitter. The departed Logan Forsythe primarily handled that role for the Rays last season and provided an impressive 20 homers and 52 RBI while doing so, but also checked in with a lower OBP (.335) than the aforementioned .356 figure Kiermaier generated while hitting immediately behind him. The Gold Glove outfielder's exact slot in the batting order will be finalized during spring training.