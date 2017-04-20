Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and four runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.

The four runs were a new single-game personal best for Kiermaier, who's celebrated his offseason contract extension by hitting .274/.366/.355 with a home run, eight RBI, 12 runs and four steals through 16 games.

