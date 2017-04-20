Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Crosses plate four times Wednesday
Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and four runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.
The four runs were a new single-game personal best for Kiermaier, who's celebrated his offseason contract extension by hitting .274/.366/.355 with a home run, eight RBI, 12 runs and four steals through 16 games.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Picks up two hits Monday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Ejected from Sunday's contest•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: On base four times in Sunday win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Returns to center field•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in lineup as DH•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Inks six-year extension with Rays•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...