Kiemaier, who went 1-for-3 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros, departed with an illness after five innings, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier also turned in one of his trademark stellar defensive plays in the second with a leaping catch of a line shot by Brian McCann, catching the ball in front of the screen in right-center. He's considered day-to-day and it remains to be seen if he'll be fit enough to take the field for Saturday's 6:10pm EST start.