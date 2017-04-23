Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's not believed that Kiermaier, who exited early Friday with an illness before returning to the lineup Saturday, has fallen under the weather again, but the Rays may just have wanted to give him a day off after he had started in each of the team's previous 19 games. Kiermaier should still be available off the bench as a pinch-hitter or late-inning defensive replacement, but Steven Souza will receive the start in center field in his stead.