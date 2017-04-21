Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hits first home run of season
Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win over Detroit.
Currently locked in at the dish, Kiermaier sports an active five-game hitting streak (10-for-20) with eight runs, two doubles, a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases. It's an impressive stretch for the 27-year-old outfielder, and it's silenced a slow start to the campaign.
