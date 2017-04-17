Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a run during Monday's loss to Boston.

It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Kiermaier, as the center fielder sports a pedestrian .245/.344/.302 slash line. Thankfully, his excellent defense will keep him in the lineup during cold stretches at the dish. At this point in his career, Kiermaier is unlikely to ever show significant improvement on the .258 batting average he entered 2017 with, but his production across the counting statistics moves the needle enough to make him a serviceable fantasy asset in deeper settings.