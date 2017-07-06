Kiermaier (hip) is able to move without the use of crutches, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is a big step in his recovery process, as it likely means that he'll be able to resume light agility and strengthening drills relatively soon. No official timetable for those events has been disclosed as of now, although most expect Kiermaier to return sometime in mid-August.

