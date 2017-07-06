Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sheds crutches
Kiermaier (hip) is able to move without the use of crutches, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is a big step in his recovery process, as it likely means that he'll be able to resume light agility and strengthening drills relatively soon. No official timetable for those events has been disclosed as of now, although most expect Kiermaier to return sometime in mid-August.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Placed on disabled list•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out two months with fracture in hip•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Seen on crutches Thursday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Diagnosed with jammed hip•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Leaves with possible lower-body injury•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...