Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Still not feeling 100 percent following illness
Kiermaier returned to the starting lineup Monday against the Orioles but still doesn't feel completely over the illness that recently plagued him, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiemaier was forced from Friday's and Saturday's games versus the Astros with a virus that produced symptoms such as a sore throat, light-headedness and general weakness. The 27-year-old still doesn't feel full recovered despite his return, which may partly explain an 0-for-5 night Monday that included three strikeouts.
