Kiermaier (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

The Rays selected the contract of minor-league hurler Adam Kolarek on Tuesday, so they utilized the Kiermaier move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The rangy outfielder remains out indefinitely with a fractured hip.

