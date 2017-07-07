Darnell signed a minor-league deal the Rays on Thursday and was assigned to Double-A Montgomery.

The left-hander spun a nice debut for the Biscuits on Thursday, going seen innings and allowing one run with four strikeouts. Darnell will merely provide organizational depth for Tampa Bay, though. The 28-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014.

