Morrison went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

The 29-year-old first baseman now has six extra-base hits in July following Wednesday's production, and his monthly line sits at an impressive .311/.436/.622. Morrison has also hit safely in four of the last five contests, notching a pair of multi-hit efforts and home runs during that stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast