Morrison (wrist), who re-upped with the Rays on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last Friday, can earn significantly more by hitting several benchmarks related to his health, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran was limited to 107 games and 398 plate appearances in 2016, as forearm and wrist injuries conspired to sideline him. He was left to test the open market earlier in the offseason until the Rays opted bring back into the fold, presumably to facilitate a move of Brad Miller to second base. Taking some precautions after last year's injury-marred campaign, the team built in a $250,000 bonus into Morrison's new deal that triggers if he spends less than 60 days on the DL "due to specific injury". He'll also see a $250,000 bump that if he makes 400 plate appearances, with and the bonus recurring every 50 thereafter up to 550. The 29-year-old exceeded the 400-threshold in both 2011 and 2015 with the Mariners.