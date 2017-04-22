Morrison went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Morrison's fourth bomb of the season gave the Rays a 2-1 lead in a game they'd eventually lose. Although the 29-year-old has surpassed 17 homers just once in his previous seven years in the league, his fast start has him on track to challenge his career-high of 23 that he had in 2011 with the Marlins.