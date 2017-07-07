Morrison went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Morrison shook off one of the toughest lefty-on-lefty matchups in baseball in the form of Chris Sale to produce his third multi-hit effort in his first four games of July. Despite receiving an All-Star snub, the veteran first baseman already has a career high in homers. Additionally, with 57 RBI, the 29-year-old is well on pace to blow past the high-water mark of 72 he established back in 2011.