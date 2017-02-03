Morrison (wrist) agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Rays on Friday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He was essentially a league average hitter last year (101 wRC+), but his .238 average, 14 home runs, 45 runs and 43 RBI placed him below the line of a useful corner infielder in standard leagues. Morrison won't play every day, but he also won't require a strict platoon at first base, and could be a useful compiler in deep mixers and AL-only leagues. He had offseason wrist surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.