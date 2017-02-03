Morrison (wrist) agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Rays on Friday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He was essentially a league average hitter last year (101 wRC+), but his .238 average, 14 home runs, 45 runs and 43 RBI placed him below the line of a useful corner infielder in standard leagues. Morrison won't play every day, but he also won't require a strict platoon at first base, and could be a useful compiler in deep mixers and AL-only leagues. He had offseason wrist surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball