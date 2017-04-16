Morrison is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison will hit the bench following three straight starts with the Red Sox bringing left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the hill. With Morrison sitting out, platoon mate Rickie Weeks will draw the start at first base and bat fifth in the order.

