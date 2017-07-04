Rays' Logan Morrison: Sitting out against lefty Tuesday
Morrison is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash isn't as reluctant as he was in 2016 to deploy Morrison against left-handed pitchers like the Cubs' Jon Lester now that the first baseman has finally tapped into his power potential, but Morrison will get a breather after starting 14 consecutive contests. Morrison's move to the bench will open up a spot in the lineup for Trevor Plouffe, who will hit fifth.
More News
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smashes two homers Saturday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Blasts 22nd bomb of season Friday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks two more round trippers Sunday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Blasts homer for second straight game•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks 18th homer Tuesday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Sits out series finale Sunday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...