Morrison is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash isn't as reluctant as he was in 2016 to deploy Morrison against left-handed pitchers like the Cubs' Jon Lester now that the first baseman has finally tapped into his power potential, but Morrison will get a breather after starting 14 consecutive contests. Morrison's move to the bench will open up a spot in the lineup for Trevor Plouffe, who will hit fifth.