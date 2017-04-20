Morrison is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison has yet to draw a start against a left-handed pitcher this season, and Thursday will be no different with southpaw Daniel Norris on the hill for Detroit. Rickie Weeks will draw the start at first base in his stead.

