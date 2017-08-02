Morrison went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

Monday, Morrison had drawn two walks in five plate appearances in his return from a bruised heel that had limited him to pinch-hit appearances in the previous pair of contests. However, he was back to pounding the ball Tuesday, blasting his first bomb since July 16. Morrison long ago blew by his previous career-high mark of 23 homers, and he's now within nine RBI of eclipsing the personal-best 72 he compiled back in 2011 with the Marlins. He and recent acquisition Lucas Duda are expected to alternate at first base and designated hitter in most games going forward.