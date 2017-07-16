Play

Morrison went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

After going hitless in his first game of the second half Friday, Morrison continued his season-long trend of knocking the cover off the ball Saturday. His 416-foot shot to center in the third plated Corey Dickerson -- his first round tripper since July 1 -- pushed his career-best total to 25. The slugging infielder's .363 OBP is his best of any season outside of his initial major-league 62-game cup of coffee in 2010, while his .562 slugging percentage is the highest of his career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast