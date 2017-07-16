Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks 25th homer Saturday
Morrison went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
After going hitless in his first game of the second half Friday, Morrison continued his season-long trend of knocking the cover off the ball Saturday. His 416-foot shot to center in the third plated Corey Dickerson -- his first round tripper since July 1 -- pushed his career-best total to 25. The slugging infielder's .363 OBP is his best of any season outside of his initial major-league 62-game cup of coffee in 2010, while his .562 slugging percentage is the highest of his career.
