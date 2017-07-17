Morrison went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

The Home Run Derby snub displayed the power that he thought should've landed him in the competition, tying the game 2-2 with his 26th long ball of the season in the seventh inning. Morrison continues to blow his career .432 slugging percentage out of the water, as this effort has him up to .571 for the season.