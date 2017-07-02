Rays' Logan Morrison: Smashes two homers Saturday
Morrison went 2-for-3 with two homers, two walks, and three RBI Saturday against the Orioles.
Morrison crushed a pair of homers off Dylan Bundy to give him 24 on the year, helping lead the Rays to a divisional win. Although his batting average is uninspiring, he's been a great source of power, and he boasts an excellent .581 slugging percentage.
