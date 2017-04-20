Rays' Logan Morrison: Won't start against a lefty
Morrison is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morrison has yet to draw a start against a left-handed pitcher this season, and Thursday will be no different with southpaw Daniel Norris on the hill for Detroit. Rickie Weeks will draw the start at first base in his stead.
More News
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Sitting against southpaw Sunday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks grand slam in Friday win•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Blasts second homer of season Monday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Two more hits in Wednesday win•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...